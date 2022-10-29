Adam 'Pacman' Jones Gifts Weed Business Team Iced-Out Chains

Play video content TMZSports.com

Adam "Pacman" Jones is thanking the crew that helped him launch his new weed strain ... by hookin' them up with some crazy iced-out jewelry!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the former Cincinnati Bengals star gifted 24 of his employees with the new bling -- after they all played a role in getting his collab with cannabis lifestyle brand, Cookies, off the ground.

Pacman delivered the chains on Thursday ... and they're awesome.

The pieces feature a "PAC" pendant -- a nod to his nickname -- and a chain that is packed with quality diamonds.

Pacman copped 'em from jewelers Tajia Diamond and Victor Rodriguez ... and we're told the total price for all 24 pieces was over $100k!!!

"We blessing the gang," Pacman said of the gifts this week. "We thanking everybody who was a part of Cookies."

Pacman -- who retired from the NFL in May 2019 -- has been working in the weed industry for several years, and recently partnered up with Cookies to release a new line of products that will be available in California stores on Oct. 29.

"We been working on this process, this Pacman strain, for seven years," Jones told us. "Today was one of the bucket list days."

Play video content TMZSports.com

The 39-year-old Pro Bowler is really high (no pun intended) on using the product and feels everyone should utilize it, including athletes.

"Cannabis is, to me, one of the top safest things that you can use that's helped me keep myself calm and keep my rocker down," Jones said.