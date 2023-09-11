High School Security Guard Shot in Head, New Video Shows

Play video content

A security guard was shot in the head after a high school football game in upstate New York ... and the terrifying moment was captured on video.

The violence erupted Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica following Proctor's 60-30 win over Binghamton HS.

Check out this new footage posted to X, which shows a bunch of brawlers going at it as two security guards try to break up the fight.

After people start to disperse, the crackle of gunfire is heard, and one of the guards is hit in the back of the head. You can see him drop to the ground.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Utica Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was identified as the shooter after detectives reviewed several videos filmed at the scene.