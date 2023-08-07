Aqib Talib's Brother Sentenced To 37 Years In Prison ... For Youth Football Coach Murder

Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, has been sentenced to 37 years behind bars for his role in the shooting of a youth football coach last summer.

Yaqub learned his fate inside a Dallas County courtroom on Monday morning. Aqib was in attendance for the proceedings. The older Talib was remanded into custody immediately following the sentencing.

Neither brother spoke to reporters as they made their way inside of the courthouse ... and prosecutors say Yaqub did not speak during the sentencing hearing either.

Yaqub Talib and his brother former NFL player, Aqib Talib just walked into a Dallas County courtroom. Yaqub Talib is being sentenced today for the murder of coach Mike Hickmon during a youth football game. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/XTeuaptZex — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 7, 2023 @rlopezwfaa

Yaqub was accused of shooting Michael Hickmon during a heated dispute at an Aug. 13, 2022 youth football game involving a team that the Talib brothers were helping coach.

According to a lawsuit against the Talibs filed by Hickmon's family, the Talib brothers were upset with Hickmon -- who was helping coach the opposing team -- over a call on the field ... and confronted him over it after abruptly ending the game.

During the altercation, Hickmon's family claimed Yaqub pulled out a handgun and fired five shots at Hickmon, striking him multiple times ... leading to his death.

Play video content

40-year-old Yaqub was charged with murder shortly after the incident ... and he eventually pleaded guilty last month.

Aqib's attorney said in a statement at the time of Hickmon's death that the ex-NFL star was "very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life" ... though the former Super Bowl champion has not spoken out over it all since.