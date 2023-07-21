Aqib Talib's Brother Pleads Guilty To Murder In Youth Football Shooting Case

The brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib, Yaqub Talib, has pled guilty to murder ... stemming from his role in the shooting of a youth football coach last summer.

A rep for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ Sports ... Yaqub entered the plea this week -- agreeing to be sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Formal sentencing for the 40-year-old has been slated for August 7, the rep said.

Yaqub was initially accused of pulling out a firearm and shooting Michael Hickmon following an argument at an Aug. 13, 2022 youth football game involving a team that the Talib brothers were helping coach.

Play video content

According to a lawsuit against the Talibs filed by Hickmon's family, the Talib brothers had gotten upset with Hickmon -- who was helping coach the opposing team -- over a call on the field ... and abruptly ended the game.

When Hickmon then went to retrieve the game ball -- he was allegedly "confronted" by Aqib, who, according to the lawsuit, threw a punch.

Hickmon's family said in their suit that after Hickmon "defensively backpedaled," Yaqub then pulled out a handgun and fired five shots -- striking Hickmon with several bullets. Hickmon later died at a local hospital.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The alleged altercation was captured on cell phone video by bystanders.

An attorney for Aqib said in a statement following the confrontation, "Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

The five-time Pro Bowler -- who starred for the Buccaneers, Broncos, Patriots and Rams in his career -- has not been charged criminally over his alleged role in the incident.