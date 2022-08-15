New Video Shows Aqib Talib Near Gunman During Fatal Youth Football Shooting

Play video content

Former NFL star Aqib Talib was just feet from the gunman -- allegedly his older brother, Yaqub Talib -- when a fight at a youth football game turned into a fatal shooting over the weekend, new video obtained by TMZ Sports shows.

We've chosen not to publish the actual shooting, but the original clip shows the moment five shots were fired at a man at a kid's football game, with several of the shots coming as the man retreated. The man falls to the ground while running away.

In the moments immediately following the shooting, 36-year-old Aqib appears to make a beeline for the shooter -- allegedly his 39-year-old brother -- before both men seemingly turn to leave the field.

The video then ends as everyone scatters.

Although Aqib was in the middle of the incident, he is never seen participating in the violence.

On Monday, Yaqub, turned himself in to authorities in Lancaster, Texas, where he was booked for murder.

Aqib's attorney tells us ... "Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life."

"He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."