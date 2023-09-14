Dan Marino Says He Could Throw For 6,000 Yards In Today's NFL

Dan Marino believes he'd absolutely demolish the single-season passing yards record if he were still under center for an NFL team ... saying with today's rules, he could throw for 6,000 yards!!!

The Miami Dolphins legend didn't mince words when talking about the topic with sports journalist Kevin Clark this week ... believing his skillset would translate that well to today's era.

"The best part about this is I'm retired and I don't have to prove it," the former quarterback said. "Yes, we'd throw for 6,000 yards."

I asked Dan Marino if he’d put up 6,000 yards if he played in this era 👀. pic.twitter.com/zuOQhyVxiV — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 14, 2023 @bykevinclark

"It would be a lot of fun," he added. "I wish I could."

Marino says a lot of today's rules would have made it all possible for him. He cited the protection of quarterbacks and the stricter pass interference calls as two that would benefit him most in a run to 6K.

Of course, Marino never got close to 6,000 in his 17-year career ... but he did put up an unthinkable 5,084 yards back in 1984 -- a then-NFL record.