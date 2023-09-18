Man Dies At Patriots Game After 'Apparent Medical Event'

A 53-year-old man tragically died while attending the Patriots' home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday ... after experiencing what officials are calling an "apparent medical event."

According to local outlets, the incident happened in the 300s section at Gillette Stadium around 11 PM ... in the closing minutes of New England's 24-17 loss.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Details surrounding the incident have not been revealed at this time.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office tells TMZ Sports the investigation is ongoing and is currently in its preliminary stages. No charges have been filed.

Another medical emergency also went down at the same game ... when a second man suffered cardiac arrest earlier in the night.

These are the two heroes from tonight who gave CPR to a fan who went into cardiac arrest at the @Patriots game ❤️ Anthony Colella of Johnston RI Fire and Mark McCullough of Needham Fire pic.twitter.com/qKJ38AKqGw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 18, 2023 @BridgetCondon_

According to reporter Bridget Condon, two off-duty firefighters sprang into action and conducted CPR for several minutes ... bringing the man back to life. His current status has not been released at this time.