Two Philadelphia Eagles Players Stretchered Off Field After Suffering Scary Injuries

The Philadelphia Eagles had to go through not one but two terrifying moments during their preseason game on Thursday night ... when a duo of their players needed stretchers to leave the field after sustaining scary injuries.

The moments happened in the second half of the Eagles' 18-18 tie against the Browns in Philadelphia ... when receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo hurt their necks on separate plays.

Prayers up for former #Broncos (now-#Eagles) WR Tyrie Cleveland, who was stretchered off the field tonight.



🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/mOwY3th4gz — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) August 18, 2023 @KelbermanNFL

Tyrie's looked the most horrifying ... in the third quarter of the contest, he jumped up to haul in a pass -- but when he came down, he landed awkwardly on his head. He stayed on the turf for several minutes ... before he was strapped to a backboard and carted off.

Tyrie Cleveland comes down hard on his head/neck and shoulder area and gets carted off pic.twitter.com/oNgxHDFfyv — Dave Lorenz, DPT (@DLorenzDPT) August 18, 2023 @DLorenzDPT

One quarter later ... Ojomo was going in to make a tackle on a scrambling quarterback, when his teammate came in and accidentally collided with the back of his neck. He, too, stayed on the ground for minutes -- before requiring a stretcher to leave the field.

Again a stretcher and stabilizer. If you wondered why starters don’t play the preseason this is why. Prayers up for Moro Ojomo pic.twitter.com/aVsSqQB0n5 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 18, 2023 @JamieApody

The Eagles ruled both guys out of the game almost immediately ... though, thankfully, the team said each one did have movement in all their extremities.

"I haven't talked to the doctors yet, but it sounds like they're moving around," head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. "I don't know anything else besides that."

Four other Eagles players were injured in the contest as well -- including first-round pick Nolan Smith -- though none of their ailments were considered as serious as Cleveland and Ojomo's.

