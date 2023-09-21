Ringo Starr Falls Onstage During New Mexico Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Ringo Starr took a nasty spill during his concert in New Mexico ... but he got right back up and made light of the sitch -- while continuing the show.

Ringo and "His All-Starr Band" had been performing for two hours at Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque Wednesday night when the ex-Beatles drummer ran into trouble -- literally.

While his band played the encore, "Give Peace A Chance," Ringo dashed back onto the stage after a mini break -- and he tripped, falling to the floor.

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ, Ringo trots up a small flight of stairs leading to the stage, where he then takes the tumble.

But, he jumps right up to his feet, rushes over to a microphone and starts singing the chorus with his group.

Moments later, Ringo cracks a joke about what happened, telling the packed crowd, "I fell over just to tell you that," meaning "Give Peace A Chance." He then exited the stage.

Play video content TMZ.com