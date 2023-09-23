Stars All Greece'd Up -- Hollywood On Slaycation!

That's a wrap on Summer 2023, but before you start pumpin' your veins with pumpkin spice, jet-set with the stars to this Summer's hot spot ... Greece! From the mesmerizing landscapes to the beautiful sandy beaches ... the celebs were livin' it up like Grease Greece Lightnin'!

See stars like Stephen Curry who buttered up to his better 'halva' Ayesha Curry, while Rosalía was greekin' out at a Greek temple, and Dua Lipa let her hair down and sailed the Mediterranean ... Greecey hair don't care!