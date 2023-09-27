Tyreek Hill Backpedals On Porn Career Ambitions, I Was Kidding!
Tyreek Hill No F'ing Way I'm Doing Porn ... I Was Kidding!!!
9/27/2023 2:18 PM PT
Tyreek Hill won't be going balls-out in the porn industry -- not in retirement, not ever -- the Miami Dolphins superstar just admitted he was just kidding about becoming an adult film actor after he's done playing in the NFL.
Hill made the shocking revelation while streaming on Twitch with Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans ... when he said straight-up, "Nah, when I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star though, bro."
The 29-year-old doubled down shortly after ... claiming once again he was "dead serious."
As it turns out, Hill was just fooling around ... 'cause when he was asked about it at practice on Wednesday, he explained it was all a joke.
"A lot of my teammates are hating on me right now," Hill said minutes ago. "I was joking, I was definitely joking. That's something I just don't want to do."
Hill -- who has made more than $93 million over the course of his NFL career so far -- definitely doesn't have to lift a finger (or any other body part, for that matter) after he retires ... so it's no surprise he is backing off his bold claim.