Tyreek Hill Surprises Young Fan That Went Viral W/ Insane Runs, Catch

Going viral has its perks ... the little kid who sent the internet into a frenzy with his playground highlight reel -- all while wearing a Tyreek Hill jersey -- just got some face time with Cheetah ... after the NFL superstar made a surprise visit!

And, it was awesome and adorable!

The boy's name is Franco ... and he was first discovered after video of him playing football with friends went viral. Franco's fast ... very fast. So, he earned the nickname "Mini Cheetah."

But, Franco isn't a one-trick cat, he also has hands ... another video showed him hauling in a Hail Mary. It was impressive.

Hill must've seen the video 'cause he surprised the young fan and his friends at school on Wednesday ... and even brought Franco a signed jersey.

Franco and his friends' reactions were priceless as they mobbed the 7x Pro Bowler with hugs ... and even challenged him to a race.

That wasn't the only surprise -- Franco also helped the Miami Dolphins organization announce Hill won Nickelodeon's Week 1 NVP ... and slimed him right on camera!

The 29-year-old definitely earned the slime award ....Hill had 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.