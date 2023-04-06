Tyreek Hill Says He's Retiring After Dolphins Contract Ends, Pursuing Gaming Career

Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the world, in the prime of his career, but the Dolphins star is plotting an exit strategy from the NFL, saying he'll walk away in a few years to pursue a career in gaming.

Hill appeared on "Totally Offensive" with Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter ... where he talked about life after he hangs up his pads.

“I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m gonna call it quits," Hill said. "I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

Hill -- a 5x All-Pro in his 7 NFL seasons -- says he wants to play for at least ten years and even has an interest in coaching ... but ultimately wants to pursue non-football-related endeavors.

“So I really want to get into like the gaming space," Hill said. "I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet."

"It should launch by the end of this month (Soul Runner Gaming). I’m going to just sign like different content creators, [and] different athletes. I [have] just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

The Super Bowl champ signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2022 ... making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.