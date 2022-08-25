Tyreek Hill Says He'd Like To Fight Jalen Ramsey

If Tyreek Hill ever steps into a boxing ring, he knows exactly who he wants to fight -- Jalen Ramsey!!

The topic came up during a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show -- when the Dolphins star receiver was asked ... given the chance to fight anyone in the sports world, who would you box?

Paul's co-host, DCut, suggested Hill fight former NBA star Nate Robinson -- whom Jake viciously knocked out in his 2nd pro fight -- but Tyreek said that would be too easy.

He did, however, have an opponent in mind.

"I really want some of Jalen Ramsey though, for real," Hill said, "If we just being completely honest right here."

It makes sense -- one of the best receivers vs. one of the best cornerbacks.

But, Cheetah says there's no beef.

"I just wanna go at the bully," Hills explains.

Tyreek says he can fight, but it's something he chooses not to do during NFL games.

"I don't get into that," Hill said about fighting during a game, "because it's like wasted energy."

"I'm not finna waste my energy when I gotta come back and then cook you the next play. Why would I do that?"

BTW, Jake whispered ... we can make the Hill vs. Ramsey fight!