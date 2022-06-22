Tyreek Hill Says He Received Multiple Death Threats Over Patrick Mahomes Comments

Tyreek Hill says multiple fans threatened to take his life following comments he made about Patrick Mahomes earlier this month ... explaining the threats were made on "every social media account I own."

The new Miami Dolphins wideout -- who was traded from the Chiefs this offseason -- initially made the remarks about his old QB on the debut of his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast two weeks ago.

When discussing Mahomes vs. Tua Tagovailoa, Hill said the 'Fins QB was more accurate. He added that he believed he wasn't necessarily used right in the Chiefs' system, and said Mahomes' job was now going to be much more difficult without him around.

In his second episode of his "It Needed To Be Said" pod ... Hill said the responses he got from fans to those statements were scary.

"Every social media account I own, I got death threats on," the 28-year-old said. "Which is ridiculous."

Hill explained he believed some of his comments were taken out of context -- adding, "They really didn't see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion."

Mahomes himself said he was "surprised" by the comments ... but Hill made it clear in Tuesday's pod that he still has love for his ex-teammate, and was just trying to express his belief in his new one.