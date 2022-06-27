Adrian Peterson In Talks To Fight Le'Veon Bell In Boxing Match

A boxing showdown between two NFL superstars is in the works -- Adrian Peterson is currently in the process of becoming Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena next month, TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story earlier this month, 30-year-old Bell is slated to take his first boxing match as part of YouTube superstar Austin McBroom's Social Gloves event in Los Angeles ... but his opponent had het to be announced.

Play video content 6/7/22 TMZSports.com

Now, we're told the 37-year-old former NFL MVP is in talks to take the ring against Bell on July 30 ... in what would be a massive fight between two accomplished running backs.

Adrian -- a 4-time first-team All-Pro and 7-time Pro Bowler -- last played for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in 2021 ... suiting up for 4 total games last season.

Bell -- a 2-time first-team All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler -- played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 ... appearing in 8 games.

The fight card is already stacked with big names -- as we previously reported, ex-NBA player Nick Young is fighting against rapper Blueface ... and McBroom is going up against YouTuber AnEsonGib.