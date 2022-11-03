Tyreek Hill Catches Footballs With Butter-Covered Hands

Play video content @cheetah

If Tyreek Hill's stats don't speak for themselves, the Dolphins receiver has another way to show you why he's the best ... by catching a football with his hands smothered in butter!!

The 6-time Pro Bowler did the hilarious stunt in a backyard on Thursday ... claiming he can out catch anyone.

"I got the best hands on any app," Hill said in the clip, "and I'm here to prove it ✌🏿"

That's when the Super Bowl champ brings out a stick of butter and rubs it all over his hands ... before catching the ball from a Jugs machine with ease!!

"Looks greasy to me," Hill said, "I got the best hands-on TikTok!!"

He also uses a bottle of Aunt Jemima syrup ... but let's be honest, the stickiness from the syrup probably gave him an advantage.

Hill has been on a campaign to prove the haters wrong after NFL receiver Steve Smith's convo with Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast this month ... where they said he's not "natural" or "pure" at catching the ball.

Of course, everyone knows that Hill is one of the best wideouts in the NFL right now -- in fact, he currently leads the league in receiving yards (961) ... and that's even with his QB Tua Tagovailoa missing several weeks due to concussion protocol.

And, let's not forget his stunning performance in Kansas City where he pulled in over 6,600 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns for the Chiefs from 2016 to 2021.