Tyreek Hill Won't Face Criminal Charges Over Fishing Boat Altercation

Tyreek Hill is finally opening up on the June fishing boat altercation that led to a police investigation into the NFL star ... saying Wednesday it was all a "bonehead mistake."

The Dolphins wideout didn't go into much detail about the incident following Miami's training camp workout -- telling a throng of media members, "I'm not here to get into that. I'm here to play ball." But, he did shed at least some light onto the matter.

Tyreek Hill says his situation is "resolved" and he's "not worried about it" and "l can't make any more boneheaded mistakes."

He insisted that any civil issues arising from the June 18 tiff have been "resolved" ... while adding that he's cooperating with NFL investigators. He also said of the incident, "I just can't make bonehead mistakes like that" -- before telling one journalist, "I hope everything gets situated."

As we reported ... cops initially launched a probe into Hill after a Miami fishing charter vessel employee alleged the 29-year-old receiver slapped him on the back of the neck after he had told the football player and a group of his apparent acquaintances they could not be on his boat.

Hill and his accuser, according to Adam Schefter, reached a settlement to resolve their differences on Monday ... though prosecutors said Wednesday they're still mulling charges.

As for Roger Goodell and the NFL ... they've yet to suspend Hill -- and when the speedster was asked Wednesday if he thinks a ban could be coming this year, he said, "Nah, man. When I'm able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all that."

The Dolphins are slated to open their preseason schedule against the Falcons on Aug. 11.