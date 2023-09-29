Guess Who This Happy Baby Turned Into!

Before this honest little baby turned into a movie star and stellar businesswoman, she was just eager to start acting ... graduating high school at age 16 and going off to New York City where she performed at the Atlantic Theater Company.

At age 13, she made her film debut in "Camp Nowhere," which was definitely just the start of her career. To date, she's appeared in more than 42 movies ... with "Fantastic Four" and "Good Luck Chuck" just being a couple of her classics!