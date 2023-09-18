Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore" 'Memba Him?!
9/18/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor Christopher McDonald was in his early 40s when he rose to prominence with his antagonistic movie roles like playing Shooter McGavin -- the cocky, talented and arrogant pro golfer -- in "Happy Gilmore" starring Adam Sandler ... back in the 90s.
McDonald's other notable characters include 'Daryl' -- the controlling husband -- in "Thelma and Louise", 'Ward Cleaver' -- the white-collar workman in New York City -- in "Ward Cleaver" and 'Wilson Croft' -- who steals Flubber from professor Philip Brainard (played by Robin Williams) in "Flubber."
To this day, Christopher McDonald still hops into his 'Shooter McGavin' character when he's out on the green!