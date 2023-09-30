What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Why YELLOW there, Kerry Washington ... formerly Miss Pope -- who was quite the pro at solving "Scandals," but this crisis is on you! Can you find the discrepancies in these two pics? Don't lift too many fingers!

Rain or shine, Washington took on NYC like a champ earlier this week ... dazzling in head-to-toe yellow to promote her memoir, "Thicker Than Water." As you walk around these images and scout out out the differences ... watch out for the sideways cracks and oncoming pedestrians.

Make it rain on 'em, Kerry!