Kevin McCarthy Voted Out as Speaker of the House, First Time in History

Kevin McCarthy just got booted from his role as Speaker of the House of Representatives ... after losing a historic vote 216 to 210.

The House voted to ditch the CA Republican from the leadership position Tuesday in D.C. ... with 8 Republicans siding with Democrats and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's call to kick him out.

This marks the first time in history a speaker has been ousted from their post in the middle of their term. It's also the first time the House took the floor for a vote that challenged the Speaker since 1910.

One person who was absent from Tuesday's voting was former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ... who was in San Francisco mourning the death of former Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The House vote came after Gaetz filed the motion to have McCarthy removed as Speaker.

Of course, Gaetz has been threatening to bring the hammer down for a while, because he was upset with McCarthy for working with the Dems to avoid a government shutdown.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats will "continue to put people over politics. We are ready to find bipartisan common ground."

Gaetz spoke out before the crucial vote, saying, “Chaos is Speaker McCarthy. Chaos is somebody who we cannot trust with their word.”

Allies of McCarthy, like Rep. Tom Emmer, told his colleagues, "Now it’s time to stand together stronger than ever so we can get back to the work our majority was elected to do. I’m proud to support the speaker.”

For the time being, Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican from NC, takes over as Speaker Pro Tempore.