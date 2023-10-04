Nancy Pelosi Evicted From Capitol Office While Mourning Sen. Feinstein in CA

Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she's getting the boot from her Capitol office as a new pro tempore Speaker ascends to power -- and the eviction comes at a really inconvenient time.

The former Speaker of the House announced late Tuesday she'd gotten an email from Rep. Patrick McHenry's office -- this after he was named the GOP's interim Speaker following Kevin McCarthy's ousting -- which told her to beat it by Wednesday.

The email reportedly reads, "Going to reassign h-132 for speaker office use. Please vacate the space tomorrow." McHenry's camp is also apparently threatening to rekey the room.

The problem ... Pelosi isn't even in D.C. right now -- she's in Cali mourning the death of her close friend Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who just died last week. Pelosi's pretty peeved about being evicted, calling the move a "sharp departure from tradition" -- noting she'd given other ex-Speakers in the past their own office spaces for as long as they wanted.

Patrick McHenry, the new acting House Speaker, slams the gavel after taking over pic.twitter.com/QiPZkrH3fg — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) October 3, 2023 @BNODesk

She also notes she won't be able to retrieve her belongings in time seeing how she's on the West Coast and won't be back in D.C. for at least a couple days. Pelosi says this is petty.

She says, "Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them. Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people."

FWIW, Pelosi is among a select few members of Congress who had extra offices -- in addition to the one she's getting kicked out of ... she has a main one in the Cannon House office building, where the fire alarm got pulled over the weekend by a fellow Dem.