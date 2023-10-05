Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Auctioned for $15,000 At Selena Gomez Charity Event

Taylor Swift is everywhere these days, even helping to raise some money for her bestie Selena Gomez's charity event.

Play video content TMZ.com

Two of Taylor's highly sought-after concert tix hit the auction block in Hollywood Wednesday at the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. It was part of Selena's ongoing campaign to bring awareness to people struggling with mental health issues and self-acceptance.

Martin Short was the emcee of the affair, kicking off the tickets auction at $5K, but the number steadily rose until it finally hit a whopping $15K -- the biggest ticket item of the event. Of course, Martin added a lot of humor and had the audience cracking up.

Unsurprisingly, once Martin made the winner official -- everyone went crazy and clapped.