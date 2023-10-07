Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Exorcist' Sequel's Slow Box Office Start After Huge Studio Investment

'Exorcist: Believer' Sluggish Box Office Start ... After $400M Investment

10/7/2023 12:42 PM PT
exorcist
Alamy

The new 'Exorcist' movie isn't raking in as much dough as its parent studio would like -- which isn't great news considering almost half a billion dollars was spent to get it going.

Here's the deal ... the first-day box office numbers for David Gordon Green's 'Exorcist: Believer' are in -- and they're underwhelming to say the least ... just $11.9 million from Friday's haul, which includes about $2.8 million in Thursday previews.

At this pace, the projection for the 3-day weekend is about $28 million domestically ... which is lower than what the initial estimates had this horror flick making, about $30-$35 million.

Of course, when the Taylor Swift movie comes out next week ... it's almost sure to wipe 'Exorcist: Believer' completely off the map -- so, big picture, this latest installment/reboot doesn't appear to be on track for major gains ... and that's troubling for Universal.

On Set of The Exorcist
Launch Gallery
On Set of The Exorcist Launch Gallery
Getty

The reason ... the studio spent a fortune to attain the rights to the 'Exorcist' franchise -- upwards of $400 million -- and they're planning on cranking out 2 more sequels after this. Despite poor reviews and an underwhelming box office, you can bet they're gonna chug right along and crap those out in the next few years -- they spent way too much $$$ not to.

Adding insult to injury, this new requel is getting panned by critics. It's got a 23% RT score.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later