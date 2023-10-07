Louisiana Student Punished for Twerking on Video by School Principal

School officials in one Louisiana town must really hate twerking.

Just ask Kaylee Timonet who was filmed happily shaking her booty at a homecoming after-party -- causing the Walker HS senior to lose her scholarship endorsement and her title as president of the school's government association.

Walker HS principal Jason St. Pierre meted out the punishment after he saw Kaylee's video on social media and was apparently super offended, according to "Unfiltered With Kiran," a blog that first reported the news.

Kaylee told the blogger she was just having some harmless fun at the bash with her friends -- one of whom shot the clip and posted it online -- not knowing St. Pierre would take retribution.

Kaylee said she was summoned to St. Pierre's office at school days later and was dressed down by him for twerking, causing her to burst out in tears.

“They basically told me I should be ashamed of myself and that they were concerned about my afterlife if I wasn’t following basically God’s ideals, which made me cry even more,” Kaylee said, adding, “I felt like my life was over.”

Kaylee went on to say St. Pierre removed her scholarship application, despite her 4.2 grade point average, and then booted her from the school's government association.