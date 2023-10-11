Black Lives Matter Chicago Celebrates Hamas' Massacre of Jews

Black Lives Matter came under heavy fire after its Chicago chapter released an online image celebrating Hamas' slaughter of more than a thousand Israeli citizens, including babies.

In a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, BLM proudly wrote, "I stand with Palestine," underneath a picture of someone paragliding with a Palestinian flag sticking up from its inflatable wing. The image was accompanied by the caption, "That is all that is it!"

The despicable illustration is reminiscent of last Saturday's sneak attack by Hamas terrorists, some of whom paraglided into Israel in order to massacre 260 people at the Supernova Festival.

Play video content 10/7/23

The terrorists then went house to house, fatally shooting men, women, children -- and even babies -- before mutilating their bodies.

Some of the babies were decapitated. Some of the women were raped before being murdered or held hostage. Entire families were slaughtered as the terrorists went door to door.

Hamas also fired rockets into Israel, blowing up buildings and killing everyone inside.

Play video content

Many on social media blasted the Chicago activist group for its total lack of sensitivity. One person wrote, "Unapologetically standing with butcherers and rapists."

Another said, "This is so disgusting and disgraceful on so many levels."

A third fumed, "Pure. Absolute. Trash.....and whoever had a hand in it is trash as well."

And a fourth raged, "BLM Chicago, like many leftists, comes out in support of slaughtering innocent people they don’t like."