Rob Gronkowski quiere a Travis Kelce y a Taylor Swift en el Super Bowl

You have notifications blocked

You have notifications blocked. Unblock.

Skips Out on Eagles-Jets Game

Taylor Swift Skips Out on Eagles-Jets Game ... But Travis Attends Solo

Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 ... After Cancer Battle

DiCaprio Says His Talks are 'Long'

Martin Scorsese Easy Talkin' to De Niro ... DiCaprio Says His Talks are 'Long'

Guess Who This

Guess Who This Broadway Star Turned Into!

Letter With 14 POTUS Signatures Up For Sale ...

U.S. Presidents Letter With 14 POTUS Signatures Up For Sale ... Guinness World Record!!!

Come To My Super Bowl Party!!!

Rob Gronkowski Hey, Travis & Taylor ... Come To My Super Bowl Party!!!

'Fear The Walking Dead' SAM UNDERWOOD ARRESTED For Felony Domestic Battery

Old news is old news!

Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!