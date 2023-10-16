Taylor Swift's Security Guard Heads Home To Israel, Joins IDF Fight Against Hamas
Taylor Swift Security Guard Goes to Israel ... Fighting Hamas Terrorists
10/16/2023 8:33 AM PT
Taylor Swift's security guard, who went viral for how well he protected the singer during her "Eras" tour, is back home in Israel ... joining the army in the fight against Hamas terrorists.
The singer's bodyguard flew back to the Middle East amid the deadly fight, according to Eran Swissa of news outlet Israel Hayom -- who said the unnamed guard claimed he "couldn't stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes."
He urges others to not "stand by and do nothing. Don't be on the wrong side of history." He also put Hamas aggressors on blast, saying, "It would be an insult to animals around the world to call these terrorists 'animals.’"
Taylor's guard was reportedly once a member of the IDF before coming over to the U.S., too.
“thanks so much for coming” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0Vjld6hhoE— marley (@marleyharper) July 9, 2023 @marleyharper
The guard first garnered attention this summer after a viral TikTok showed him doing a near-perfect security detail for the singer while she performed in Kansas City.
He really stole the show online, with one fan claiming he "scanned a thousand people in the crowd in six seconds, six seconds flat. Whatever Taylor Swift's paying him, it's not enough."
BTW, Taylor's concert film broke records when it opened worldwide this past weekend, but the flick was postponed in Israel as the attacks from Hamas terrorists continued ... this after tickets were selling in the country for weeks before the movie was released.