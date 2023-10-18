Terrell Owens Breaks Silence On Basketball Game Incident, 'Hope The Car Is OK!!!'

Terrell Owens is clearly unbothered by being struck by a vehicle following an argument at a basketball game earlier this week ... joking Tuesday that he hopes the man's car "is OK!!!"

Around 24 hours after cops say Owens was hit in the knee by a man's ride after the two had beef during a hoops sesh ... T.O. took to Instagram to let his fans know he's doing just fine.

Owens posted what appeared to be highlights of him playing in the Monday night game that led to the incident ... and then he wrote in the caption, "*hope the car is ok!!!"

He added, "ABOUT LAST NIGHT…BUT I DO HAVE A RIGHT TO PROTECT MYSELF."

In a separate statement to TMZ Sports, Owens said everything's fine with his body following the altercation.

We broke the story ... cops arrived to check on the situation with Owens and the man at around 10 p.m. on Monday night in Calabasas. They took a report for assault with a deadly weapon ... though no arrests have been made yet.