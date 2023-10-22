Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Ed Sheeran Rock Out at U2 Concert at Sphere in Las Vegas
10/22/2023 6:12 AM PT
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Ed Sheeran treated themselves to a Saturday night performance of U2's out-of-this-world "Sphere" Residency ... and we caught the trio rockin' out like there was no tomorrow.
The A-listers were watching Bono and Co. crank out their hit "It's a Beautiful Day" onstage inside the humongous planet-like arena created for the band's three-month Las Vegas Residency called "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere," which kicked off in late September.
Check out this video, obtained by TMZ ... Tom and his wife, Rita, are standing side by side in an elevated seating area, while Ed is hanging out nearby. All three are engrossed in the show, bopping to the beats of the tune.
Suddenly, the song hits a crescendo and Tom/Rita go totally nuts, putting their dance moves into high gear and singing along to the lyrics.
Turns out Tom, Rita and Ed are just the latest in a long line of Hollywood's elite to enjoy the iconic rock group's Vegas Residency.
The list of celeb attendees who have already watched the show is as spectacular as the concert hall itself. Here's just a sampling ... Paul McCartney, Adam Scott, Snoop Dogg, Ava DuVernay, Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston, Chelsea Clinton, Chris Blackwell, Mario Lopez, Dakota Fanning, Darren Aronofsky, Diplo, Dr. Dre, Elizabeth Banks, Flava Flav, Gayle King, Guy Oseary, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Buffet, Jane Seymour, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bezos, Jimmy Iovine, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Hamm, Josh Duhamel, Katy Perry, Lebron James, Luke Wilson, Oprah, Orlando Bloom and Oscar De La Hoya.