NHL's Shane Pinto Suspended 41 Games For Violating Sports Betting Rules

The NHL just handed down its first sports betting-related punishment in league history -- suspending Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto 41 games for "activities relating to sports wagering."

It's unclear what exactly Pinto did to draw the ban, but the league stated an investigation determined there was "no evidence" he bet on any NHL games.

Shane addressed the punishment on Thursday ... saying, "I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family."

"I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."

According to the league's collective bargaining agreement, players are prohibited from betting on any NHL games, but are free to throw money on other sports.

22-year-old Pinto -- the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft -- had 35 points in 82 games for the Senators last season ... but has not suited up for the squad yet this year.

The Sens also addressed the league's decision ... adding, "Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes."

"The Ottawa Senators fully support the NHL’s rules on gambling. While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community."

The NFL has also handed down betting bans recently ... suspending players like Jameson Williams, Calvin Ridley and Isaiah Rodgers.