Celeb Family Costumes Through The Years ... Halloween Households!

While some stars go risqué for Halloween -- perhaps a big night out on the town in a sexy costume -- some famous folks take a more kid-friendly approach and keep it to the classic dress-up and trick-or-treating around the block 🎃!

Just last year, Shawn Johnson East, Tom Brady, Tamera Mowry and more celebs put their heads together and absolutely nailed their costume choices ... executing top-notch looks!

"How I Met Your Mother" actor Neil Patrick Harris cooked up some stellar fast-food icons with his husband David Burkta and their 2 kiddos ... reppin' McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and KFC.

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay and her posse showed off their "scary feet" -- cutely posing on the staircase -- dressed up as James, Mike And Boo from "Monster's Inc."