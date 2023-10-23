Celebrity Mermaid Costumes Through The Years

Mermaids have been capturing our imagination for centuries ... and in Hollywood, that doesn't just mean movies and TV shows ... it also means sexy Halloween costumes!!!

Tons of celebs have dressed up as mermaids over the years for spooky season ... with most giving their twist on Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" ... including some famous looks from Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian.

For Taylor Swift, her version of Ariel included a Sebastian crab purse ... and she was chowing down on some pizza when she dressed up as a mermaid.

There's a new "Little Mermaid" movie out this year, but Taylor and her fellow celebs were ahead of the curve ... this T-Swift costume dates back to 2018, long before her Eras Tour.

Like her big sister Kim, Kylie Jenner once dressed up as a mermaid ... with Flounder getting some prime real estate on her green-scaled skirt.

Kylie also busted out a red wig, and seashell top and jazzed things up with some fishnet sleeves.