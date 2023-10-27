Guess Who This Lil' Punky Brewster Turned Into!

Before this cute trick-or-treater was up on the big screen, she was just getting all dolled up as the '80s show icon Punky Brewster, modeling as a youngin' and growing up with her three siblings in New Canaan, Connecticut.

If you don't recall her playing Izzie Stevens on "Grey's Anatomy" ... she also switched in and out of 27 dresses in a popular movie back in 2008. She may have brown hair in this adorable pic, but she's most known for her blonde 'do now!