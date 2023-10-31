Guess Who These Spooky Sisters Turned Into!

Before these two blondies with costume teeth both turned into child stars, they were just two spooky sisters getting dressed up for Halloween, running around their house and acting out scenes, while growing up in Conyers, Georgia

One of these sisters rose to fame (at just 7 years old) with her role as Lucy Dawson in "I Am Sam" back in 2001, while the other sister played the younger version. You may also recognize one of these famous faces from "Uptown Girls" with Brittany Murphy.