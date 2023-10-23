Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Max Dennison In 'Hocus Pocus' 'Memba Him?!

10/23/2023 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 16
Alamy

American actor Omri Katz was just 17 years old when he played Max Dennison -- the stubborn and brave teenager who brings the Sanderson sisters back from the dead -- in the Halloween classic film "Hocus Pocus" back in 1993.

Omri shared the big screen with Sarah Jessica Parker as one of the three Sanderson sisters who was awoken from the dead, Sarah, Bette Midler as the oldest and smartest sister, Winifred and Kathy Najimy as the most caring sister, Mary Sanderson.

"Black flame candle ... legend says that on a full moon, it will raise the spirits when lit by a virgin on Halloween night."

Guess what he looks like now!

