Max Dennison In 'Hocus Pocus' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Omri Katz was just 17 years old when he played Max Dennison -- the stubborn and brave teenager who brings the Sanderson sisters back from the dead -- in the Halloween classic film "Hocus Pocus" back in 1993.

Omri shared the big screen with Sarah Jessica Parker as one of the three Sanderson sisters who was awoken from the dead, Sarah, Bette Midler as the oldest and smartest sister, Winifred and Kathy Najimy as the most caring sister, Mary Sanderson.