Guess Who This Lil' Pumpkin Turned Into!

Before this sweetie pie posing next to her jack-o'-lantern was up on the big screen, she was just hangin' on the front porch in her red sweater, becoming a successful kid model and growing up in Ontario, Canada.

Making her dreams come true ... she starred on the hit show "Pretty Little Liars", and you may also recall her in "Mother's Day" alongside Julia Roberts and Jennifer Hudson. When she's not working on her YouTube channel "Shaycation", she's a doting mother to her two kiddos.