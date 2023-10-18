Guess Who This Little Peter Pan Turned Into!

Before this sweet kid decked out in green was up on the big screen, he was playing his best role as Peter Pan on Halloween, playing football and rugby and working hard towards his Hollywood dreams ... growing up in North London.

In 2016, this blue-eyed boy made his feature film debut in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" alongside Vin Diesel and Eddie Murphy. Playing the guitar and being in the school plays growing up, it's no surprise he co-produced one of the biggest music stars of all time!