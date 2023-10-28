Race Car Driver Christy Georges-Barnett Reveals $1M+ Check After Casino Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

Race car driver Christy Georges-Barnett is still finding it hard to believe she won over $1 million at a Las Vegas slot machine ... but, yes, she is indeed now rich -- and she's showing TMZ Sports the massive check that proves it!!

The 63-year-old -- who drives USRA Dirt Mods and Super Trucks -- revealed a copy of the payment ... just a couple days after she was seen on video winning the cash at Caesar's Palace earlier this month.

"I can't even describe it to you. I still don't believe it," Georges-Barnett said this week. "It was like the biggest shock of my life."

"I couldn't even say anything. All I could do was go around in circles like a dummy and just say, 'Oh, my God! I just hit a million dollars.'"

Georges-Barnett said the surreal moment happened around 11 PM at the Dragon Link machine in the high roller room ... where she had won several small prizes before hitting the big $1 million.

That's when casino officials came over to the machine to see if she wanted the dough in cash or a check.

"I want a check for a million dollars," she said. "I wanna be able to show that off."

Georges-Barnett tells us her plans for the $1 million are to help a few people out, put some toward her and her husband's Barnett Harley Davidson shop, and save the rest.

As for advice to slot lovers out there, Georges-Barnett says she has zero ... telling us her trick is simply to talk to the machines before they deliver jackpots.

"The biggest one that I've ever won before that was $50,000," Georges-Barnett said. "I've won a lot of $30,000s and $20,000s and stuff like that, but never nothing like this."

