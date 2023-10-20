Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Racecar Driver Christy Georges-Barnett Wins Over $1 Million At Vegas Slot Machine

10/20/2023 1:59 PM PT
JACKPOT!!!
Racecar driver Christy Georges-Barnett turned $25 into more than a MILLION BUCKS at a Las Vegas slot machine ... and her reaction to the big hit was priceless!!

The 63-year-old -- who currently races USRA Dirt Mods and Super Trucks -- won the jackpot earlier this week at the famous Caesar's Palace on the Vegas strip.

The luxury hotel and casino shared a bystander's TikTok video of the moment Barnett went hysterical ... showing her yelling "It's a million dollars" at the slot machine.

The crowd was in complete shock ... and the camera zoomed in on the machine to make sure viewers could clearly see the winning pot was over $1.18 million.

BTW, Christy is one of the best female racers out there ... and her need for speed took off after she decided to buy a dirt bike when she was just 20 years old.

Since then, she's become a 4-time Dirt Track Pro Stock Track champ, a 4-time Open Wheel Dirt Modified Track champion, a 2-time 3-wheeler Flat Track champ (250cc), and the list goes on.

Georges-Barnett is also the only woman to win an UMP Dirty National title and the fastest woman in a NASCAR at Bonneville Salt Flats (208 MPH).

Her husband, Sherman Barnett, also races in stock cars, Super Trucks, Modifieds, Xmods and Late models ... so maybe they take the hunk of cash and get a nice whip!!

Congrats!!

