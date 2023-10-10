Raiders Owner Mark Davis Plays Airport Slots In Las Vegas

Play video content

Mark Davis is apparently interested in exhausting every option to add to his massive fortune ... 'cause the Raiders owner was just seen hoping to score some cash on a slot machine at an airport in Vegas!!

According to one social media user, the billionaire got in the gambling sesh before the Raiders took on the Packers on "Monday Night Football."

His game of choice ... "Wheel of Fortune" -- but based on his reaction to the flashing lights in front of him, it doesn't seem like he was finding a whole lot of wealth.

But, if that was the case, Davis can certainly afford to take the hit ... after all, the 68-year-old is reportedly worth $2.3 BILLION!!!

It seems the slot machine play was all interrupted regardless when a lady friend arrived. She appeared to be the same person Davis sat with during the MNF game at Allegiant Stadium.