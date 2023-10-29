Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ's Celebrity Pumpkin Stencils ... Cut It Out!

10/29/2023 12:40 AM PT
TMZ's Celebrity Pumpkin Stencils -- Cut It Out!
Getty/TMZ Composite

To all you pum-kings and pum-queens out there ... Halloween is just days away, so get ahead of the curve carve on your pumpkin creations!

If you're feelin' freaked with your pumpkin carvings, don't be frightened, because TMZ has got you covered with all kinds of celebrity stencils ... and gourdness gracious, they're quite fab!

Give your neighbors pumpkin to talk about, and cut out this year's hottest stars who've been makin' the rounds all year ... including Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Bad Bunny.

Step up to our gallery of celebrity pumpkin stencils! Use the links to download and print out an easy-to-use PDF template to get right to it!

Happy carving!

