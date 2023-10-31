Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint Made At Least $30,000 For 'Paw Patrol'

Kim Kardashian's little ones made a nice chunk of change for their work on the new "Paw Patrol" flick -- cashing in 5 figures, according to North and Saint's contracts.

For those unaware, 10-year-old North and 7-year-old Saint landed spots along with their mama in last month's children's movie, "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" -- and the docs, obtained by TMZ, reveal the sweet paycheck they scored for the whole thing.

According to the docs, North -- who ended up playing the role of Mini, the Pomeranian Junior Patroller -- scored $5,000 per recording session, and she was guaranteed 4 of those ... adding up to $20k.

Saint was given the same rate -- but only guaranteed 2 recording sessions for his work as Meteor Max, meaning he walked away with at least $10k. Not bad!

Fans of the furry flick know Kim reprised her role as Delores the poodle ... so its pretty likely she gave her kiddos a bit of help securing their first voice-acting role.