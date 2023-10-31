Matthew Perry Death Investigated By LAPD's Robbery Homicide, Standard Procedure

Matthew Perry's death is being investigated by LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, which may come as a surprise to some because foul play is NOT suspected at this point ... but cops say it's just standard procedure for high-profile cases.

LAPD tells TMZ ... the Robbery Homicide Division is looking to make sure there is nothing nefarious involved in Matthew's death, and it's normal for RHD to take the lead on high-profile cases because RHD has the experience and manpower necessary.

Play video content 10/28/23 BACKGRID

As we first reported, there is NO evidence of foul play in Matthew's death ... which is why some folks were left scratching their heads when Robbery Homicide Division brass talked to the media about MP's death.

Remember ... the "Friends" star was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi Saturday at his home in the Pacific Palisades, after playing pickleball for a few hours earlier in the day at Riviera Country Club.

Law enforcement searched Matthew's home and did not find any illicit drugs -- he's been open about struggles with substance abuse in the past -- and the L.A. County Coroner has yet to determine an official cause of death, with toxicology results expected to take at least 6 weeks.

Play video content 10/28/23

LAPD says the official cause of death will be determined by the autopsy results ... and if there is something nefarious that comes back, RHD will take the reins.

Over the years, LAPD's RHD has investigated some of the most famous cases in the city ... including the Michael Jackson death, which was ultimately ruled a homicide.