Barack Obama Speaks on Israel-Palestine, Both Sides the Issue

Barack Obama spoke out about the conflict between Israel and Palestine -- and he says two things must be acknowledged as true ... on both sides of this thorny issue.

The former President was recently speaking at an event, and his remarks were captured by Pod Save America -- which says his full interview is coming out Tuesday. But from the snippet they released, BO says quite a bit ... and fully admits, this is complicated.

Take a look for yourself to see what exactly he says ... essentially, he condemns Hamas and the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel -- but in the same breath, condemns Israel's response.

He says there are innocent people in Gaza who've been wrapped up in this that have nothing to do with Hamas ... and yet, also notes the history of Jews being segregated/persecuted over their identity as a people. In other words, there's validity in each POV here.

In terms of folks debating this problem, Obama says it can't be hashed out on social media -- and it can't be solved unless everybody tells the "whole truth" about a complex topic.

He also says people have to learn to speak to others on the opposite end and be able to do so civilly ... and encourages everyone to see that there's complicity on all fronts of this. It's a word salad, but if you're wondering what he's actually arguing for now ... you're outta luck.

Barack doesn't really say what he thinks should happen going forward, nor does he specify what exactly he's calling for at this point ... at least not in what's uploaded at the moment. Perhaps we'll hear more from him in the coming days.