Bill Maher Rails on Critics of Western Civilization ... Hamas Ain't the Answer

Bill Maher was on a tear Friday night, calling out progressives and academics who crap on Israel as an "outpost of Western civilization" ... because Western civilization is responsible for the freedoms and opportunities we supposedly cherish.

The "Real Time" host basically thinks the growing movement in America justifying what Hamas did to Israel is absurd. If they support Hamas, BM posits, then they're okay with domestic violence, homophobia, child marriage and on and on, because that's that's the Hamas playbook.

Bill's not railing on Palestinians ... there's plenty of evidence the majority do NOT support Hamas, he's comparing the terrorism at the core of Hamas to the guardrails and freedoms that have been the core of Western civilization for centuries -- freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the right to a fair trial, women's rights, and on and on. Oh, and in Western civilization, there IS such a thing as a war crime.

Maher sees it this way ... "Western civ" for progressives and academics is shorthand for "white people ruin everything."