California Lawmaker Busted for DUI, Blames Sneeze For Car Crash

A California lawmaker is now in trouble with the law after she blamed her drunk driving arrest on a sneeze, causing her to crash -- while she was reportedly double the legal alcohol limit.

State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was cruising in her Audi in L.A. early Friday morning when she collided with another car, which lurched forward, striking a third vehicle.

A resident heard a loud bang and ran outside with his cell phone, filming what he described as an obviously intoxicated Carrillo, who was slurring her words and reeked of booze.

Check out the video ... responding LAPD officers approached Carrillo, who offered this explanation for the crash, "I'm sorry, I sneezed, and I lost track of the vehicle."

The cops administered a field sobriety test to Carrillo, who, at one point, lost her balance and nearly fell to the ground, but one of the officers caught her.

Carrillo was then arrested and booked for suspicion of driving under the influence during a traffic collision with a high blood-alcohol count, the L.A. Times reported.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz told the media outlet Carrillo's alcohol level was “double the legal limit or more.”

After she was released from jail without bail, Carrillo issued a statement, accepting responsibility for her actions, while acknowledging as a public servant she must be held to a higher standard. She also apologized to her family, constituents and staff members and promised to "seek the necessary help and support.”