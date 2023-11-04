Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Whats The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

11/4/2023 12:01 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 7
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty

Usher tends to give his fans goose bumps when he hits the stage, so you might want to bundle up in these jacket-packed pics of the legendary musician. Without getting "so caught up" in the images, can you locate the switch-ups? "Yeah!"

The studly singer was recently escorted by a badge-official producer and made the media rounds in NYC to discuss his Vegas residency and upcoming Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, however he's already won HIS ring 😜.

Can you spot the minor changes in the two shots? Usher, Baby!

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Usher  photos!**

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later