Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight On Life Support After Stroke, MRI Scan Coming

C-Knight -- an original member of rap group The Dove Shack -- is fighting for his life, with his loved ones waiting on some key tests before any next steps ... TMZ has learned.

The MC's father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., tells us his son was hospitalized on Oct. 18 as a result of a scary blood sugar level -- which we're told stems from his diabetes. Blount says that while C-Knight was receiving dialysis, he somehow suffered a stroke.

In addition to that, we're told C-Knight went into cardiac arrest ... and that his heart stopped, with him needing to be resuscitated by doctors. At that point, Blount says C-Knight was placed on life support -- but Blount says even more health issues surfaced amid all this.

Since the stroke and cardiac arrest ... we're told C-Knight has been in an unresponsive state, and that the medical staff has told the family there's no signs of progress they're detecting.

As for where things stand now ... Blount tells us they're waiting on a crucial MRI scan to be done, which will tell if them if there's any notable brain activity. We're told the family believes he can battle back and recover from this ... despite how grim it looks at the moment.

In the case that the scan shows no brain activity -- which is the worst case scenario -- we're told his family plans to keep him on life support for the time being ... and will weigh their options. For the time being, they're praying for a miracle, hopeful he can pull through.

The Dove Shack only released 2 albums, but they're both memorable ... especially for their impact on the West Coast G-Funk movement in the '90s, which was spearheaded by Snoop Dogg and Warren G -- both of whom are familiar with these guys, and friendly with them.

The other members, 2Scoops and Bo-Roc, are obviously tight with C-Knight -- and Bo called for everyone to send their thoughts and well-wishes his way as CK tries to bounce back.